Accelerated implementation of reforms to accelerate India's growth: World Bank

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

India’s potential growth could benefit from accelerated implementation of an already ambitious reform agenda, the World Bank said in a new report that warns that the global economy faces the prospect of a ”lost decade” on account of nearly all drivers of economic progress in recent history fading.

The report titled ’Falling Long-Term Growth Prospects: Trends, Expectations, and Policies’ said the global economy’s ’speed limit’ — the maximum rate of long-term growth without causing inflation — is set to decline to its lowest point in three decades by 2030.

”In the decade before COVID-19, a global slowdown in productivity — which is essential for income growth and higher wages — was already adding to concerns about long-term economic prospects,” the report said.

The report further said, adding that investment growth is weakening, global labour force is growing sluggishly, human capital reversals have been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and growth in international trade is barely matching GDP growth.