Abu Dhabi funds invest $150 million in messaging app Telegram

Mubadala invested $75 million in 5-year pre-IPO convertible bonds, while Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invested a further $75 million.

Reuters
March 23, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
Telegram (Image: Reuters)

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners have invested a combined $150 million in messaging app Telegram, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

TAGS: #Abu Dhabi #Telegram #World News
first published: Mar 23, 2021 02:05 pm

