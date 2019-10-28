ABB buys majority stake in Chinese electric vehicle charging company

Chargedot, which employs 185 people, makes charging stations and software platforms to enable vehicles to be charged with electricity.
ABB has bought a majority stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese electric vehicle charging company, the Swiss engineering company said on Monday.
Chargedot, which employs 185 people, makes charging stations and software platforms to enable vehicles to be charged with electricity.ABB, which has installed an electric vehicle charging network in Singapore among other projects, has bought a 67% stake in Chargedot with an option to increase its stake. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 01:32 pm