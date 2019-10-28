App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ABB buys majority stake in Chinese electric vehicle charging company

Chargedot, which employs 185 people, makes charging stations and software platforms to enable vehicles to be charged with electricity.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

ABB has bought a majority stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese electric vehicle charging company, the Swiss engineering company said on Monday.

Chargedot, which employs 185 people, makes charging stations and software platforms to enable vehicles to be charged with electricity.

ABB, which has installed an electric vehicle charging network in Singapore among other projects, has bought a 67% stake in Chargedot with an option to increase its stake. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #ABB #China #Electric Vehicle #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.