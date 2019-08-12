App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ABB appoints Bjorn Rosengren as CEO, largest shareholder pleased

Bjorn Rosengren will take over from acting ABB CEO Peter Voser in March.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

ABB's largest shareholder Investor AB is pleased with the appointment of Bjorn Rosengren as the new chief executive of the engineering group, the Swedish investment company said on August 12.

"We welcome the appointment of Bjorn Rosengren, who we believe is the right person to lead ABB during the next phase of its journey," said Johan Forssell, CEO of Investor which holds an 11.2% stake in ABB.

"From his previous leading roles in several companies, he has a proven track record in driving a decentralized culture, improving performance and delivering value."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #ABB #Companies #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.