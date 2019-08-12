ABB appoints Bjorn Rosengren as CEO, largest shareholder pleased

Bjorn Rosengren will take over from acting ABB CEO Peter Voser in March.
ABB's largest shareholder Investor AB is pleased with the appointment of Bjorn Rosengren as the new chief executive of the engineering group, the Swedish investment company said on August 12.
"We welcome the appointment of Bjorn Rosengren, who we believe is the right person to lead ABB during the next phase of its journey," said Johan Forssell, CEO of Investor which holds an 11.2% stake in ABB."From his previous leading roles in several companies, he has a proven track record in driving a decentralized culture, improving performance and delivering value."
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 02:20 pm