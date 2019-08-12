ABB appoints Bjorn Rosengren as CEO, largest shareholder pleased

ABB's largest shareholder Investor AB is pleased with the appointment of Bjorn Rosengren as the new chief executive of the engineering group, the Swedish investment company said on August 12.

"We welcome the appointment of Bjorn Rosengren, who we believe is the right person to lead ABB during the next phase of its journey," said Johan Forssell, CEO of Investor which holds an 11.2% stake in ABB.