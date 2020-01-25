App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abating uncertainties on trade, Brexit to help global growth: Lagarde

Speaking here at a session on the global economic outlook on the last day of the WEF 2020 on Friday, the former IMF chief said uncertainties have abated on issues like trade and Brexit, and it is likely that income growth and low unemployment will eventually be reflected in prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said global growth is likely to get a boost from abating uncertainties on trade issues in the wake of new pacts being signed.

Speaking here at a session on the global economic outlook on the last day of the WEF 2020 on Friday, the former IMF chief said uncertainties have abated on issues like trade and Brexit, and it is likely that income growth and low unemployment will eventually be reflected in prices.

"Trade has been dramatically low recently and didn't help growth much. So we are delighted to see trade agreements being negotiated and completed. I believe this will remove uncertainties the world over," she said.

Close

" I think the distribution of benefits and costs as a result of trade diversion remains to be seen because it is not going to be win-all arrangements.

related news

"There will be some downside effect and we at ECB are measuring where the chips will fall and who will lose out of that re-diversion under the various agreements," she said.

In the same session, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said trade negotiations have started with both the EU and the UK and we look forward to completing both of those deals this year.

The US also expects the second phase of negotiations for a trade deal with China to begin soon.

"The European Central Bank has launched a broad strategic review, the first since 2003, to revisit the bank's processes and policies and to recommend structural changes," Lagarde said, committing to delivering the outcomes of this review at the next annual meeting.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 25, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #world #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.