A year of war: Ukraine's economy devastated, Russia stares at a bleak future

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

A year since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, data shows that the conflict has had a significantly negative impact on the economies of both countries. While infrastructure and economic damages to Ukraine have been huge, the Russian economy is increasingly facing constraints from western sanctions

On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, data shows, predictably, that the war has impacted the economies of both countries negatively.

The ever-increasing damage to infrastructure, the economy, and its people has left the Ukrainian economy in a shambles. Meanwhile, for Russia, the impact has been comparatively lower but the increasing cost of war and the sanctions imposed upon it by the western nations have put its economy under financial strain and eroded its future outlook.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine’s annual real GDP growth rate contracted by 35 percent in 2022. This is the steepest decline in GDP recorded in the three decades since the country gained independence in 1991.