A year of war: Ukraine's economy devastated, Russia stares at a bleak future

On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, data shows, predictably, that the war has impacted the economies of both countries negatively.

The ever-increasing damage to infrastructure, the economy, and its people has left the Ukrainian economy in a shambles. Meanwhile, for Russia, the impact has been comparatively lower but the increasing cost of war and the sanctions imposed upon it by the western nations have put its economy under financial strain and eroded its future outlook.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine’s annual real GDP growth rate contracted by 35 percent in 2022. This is the steepest decline in GDP recorded in the three decades since the country gained independence in 1991.

The country’s inflation rate hit 26.6 percent year on year (YoY) in October 2022 and remains at 26 percent as of January 2023. This is much higher than the 10.7 percent annual inflation rate recorded in February 2022 when the war started.

The food inflation in the country has more than doubled to reach 33 percent as of January 2023 from 14.3 percent in February 2022. This indicates that the war has had a disproportionate impact, economically, on the poorest of Ukraine.

For Russia, the impact on its GDP growth has been lower. According to IMF estimates, the country’s real GDP fell by 3.4 percent in 2022, a significantly better figure than Ukraine. The GDP is projected to contract by a further 2.3 percent in 2023. However, these are manageable figures. For context, the country’s real GDP, which fell 2.7 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, bounced back to hit a 4.7 percent growth rate in 2021.

While the country’s inflation rate shot up significantly in the first two months of the war, it has slowed down since then. Russia’s annual inflation rate hit 17.8 percent in April 2022, compared to 9.2 percent in February. However, inflation has been declining ever since and reached 11.8 in January 2023.

Rising Unemployment in Ukraine

Rising unemployment has been another fallout of the war. The unemployment rate in Ukraine stood approximately at a staggering 40 percent, the Center for Eastern Studies said.

Furthermore, according to a survey by the Rating Group, a Ukraine-based sociological research organisation, 39 percent of those who were employed before the war have lost their jobs since then.

Knocks For Russia’s labour force too

As for Russia, the unemployment rate in the country remains low despite the war and sanctions. The unemployment rate in December stood at just 3.7 percent, even lower than the market estimates of 4 percent.

However, the mobilisation and emigration of youth triggered by the war have hurt the Russian labour market. According to the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia, the country's population in 2021 included around 20 million men aged between 20 and 39. And as much as 90 percent of them were employed.

Conscription mainly covered poorly educated men while those who emigrated were the most creative and educated young people from big cities. The Center for Eastern Studies said the loss of at least 300,000 such individuals meant that the labour market lost around 2–4 percent of this most productive social group, which could be a major loss.

The Centre added that around 29 percent of small businesses (employing up to 100 individuals) and 11 percent of micro companies (with up to 15 employees) have lost a portion of their workforce due to conscription.

Cost to infrastructure

The Kyiv School of Economics estimates the cost of just the physical assets of businesses that have been damaged in war as high as $13 billion. The damage to infrastructure such as homes, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges is estimated to be as high as $137.8 billion.

Russia hasn’t sustained much physical damage, being the invading country.

Coming sanctions pain for Russia

Russia’s economic losses look small, at least on paper, despite the sanctions because of the profits it reaped through high oil prices in the war’s early phase. However, as the sanctions and embargoes kick in gradually, their effect on the Russian economy is also becoming more visible.

The price differential between Brent Crude and the Russian Urals has widened, especially after the price cap on Russian oil took effect on December 5. The price of Urals has fallen 46 percent in 12 months. In October 2022, oil and gas contributed more than 1,281 billion rubles ($17.108 billion) to Russian coffers. However, by January 2023, this has come down to 425 billion rubles ($5.673 billion).

Dwindling revenues, rising costs

While the revenue from oil and gas is declining, Russia’s military costs from the war are climbing up. The country’s defence spending went up 23 percent in 2022 to reach $66 billion and is expected to go up a further 6 percent this year. So almost all of its oil and gas revenue will go towards military spending.

The European Centre for International Political Economy notes Russia’s heavy reliance on EU and US companies for many imported products will have on many sectors of the Russian economy.

In 2020, there were 1,716 product categories (out of 4,385) with a value of €57 billion (28 percent of Russian total imports), for which at least half of Russia’s imports came from the EU and the US.

On the EU side, out of the 9,000 product categories tracked, there are only ten with a value of €8 billion that it imports mostly from Russia. Oil and gas accounted for half of the import value.

No winners in war

The physical damages caused by the war to Ukraine’s industries and infrastructure imply that any recovery would take years even if the war were to end today. Russia’s economic losses mainly stem from sanctions and embargoes, which could be lifted after the war.

Assuming that Russia will be made to pay reparations and the sanctions lifted, it is clear that both Ukraine and Russia will come out of this war with much weaker economies.