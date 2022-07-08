A timeline of the career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Source: Reuters

Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise, Abe angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution.

Here is a look at some key dates in Abe’s life and career.

Sept. 21, 1954: Abe is born in Tokyo, the son of Shintaro Abe, who served as Japan’s foreign minister, and grandson of Nobusuke Kishi, a former prime minister.

1977: Graduates from Seikei University in Tokyo with a degree in political science, after which he moves to the U.S. to study public policy at the University of Southern California for three semesters.

1979: Begins working at Kobe Steel as the firm was expanding its presence abroad.