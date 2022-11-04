A third of glaciers in word heritage sites will disappear by 2050: UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has warned that several world heritage sites may become glacier-free by 2050.

A survey of 18,600 glaciers at 50 world heritage sites found that the glaciers at one-third of these sites will perish because of global warming regardless of the global efforts towards limiting the temperature rise.

The report, however, said that its still possible to save the other two-thirds, if the rise in global temperatures does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial period, deeming it a major challenge for COP27.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27 will be the 27th summit and will run from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The key issue at COP27 this year would be the failure of wealthy countries to keep the $100 billion pledge to help poorer nations deal with the climate crisis and mobilise funds for mitigation to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees.

According to the report, all of Africa’s world heritage sites, including Mount Kenya and Kilimanjaro National Park, will become ice-free in three decades.

These glaciers have been depleting at a high rate since the year 2000 because of carbon emissions. Glaciers are losing 50 billion tonnes of ice per year now. This is equal to the total water consumed by France and Spain. It has contributed to a 5 percent rise in the global sea level.

"This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our CO2 emissions levels can save glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them. COP27 will have a crucial role to help find solutions to this issue. UNESCO is determined to support states in pursuing this goal," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

UNESCO is advocating for the creation of an international fund for glacier monitoring and preservation. It would support comprehensive research, promote exchange networks between all stakeholders and implement early warning and disaster risk reduction measures.

From India, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav will lead an 18-member delegation at COP27. He is due to address the conference on November 7. There is no confirmation yet whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.