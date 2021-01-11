COVID-19 update | A stark divide in California’s surge

Outdoor tables and benches are restricted from use at Mariachi Plaza in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PC-The New York Times/Alex Welsh)

The numbers jump off the page. In the first week of 2021, Los Angeles County recorded 950 deaths from the coronavirus — four times as many deaths as San Francisco has had during the entire pandemic.

California is having two distinct pandemics, north and south. By nearly every metric — hospitalizations, cases per capita and deaths — the pandemic is much worse in Southern California.

This was not always the case.

$60 million high line expansion to connect Park to Moynihan Train Hall

Dr. Bob Wachter, a professor and chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said the summer surge saw the first divergence and the winter surge had brought an even greater dichotomy, a trend that he said was puzzling.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“It’s the same state government, the same basic weather,” Wachter said. “But you see wildly divergent outcomes.”

There are only theories about what lies behind the divergence. San Francisco has higher average household incomes than Los Angeles, giving people more resources to protect themselves. The tech industry allows more people to work from home. But Wachter said those differences alone did not provide a full explanation.

“I think it’s more in the overarching cultures of the places, the willingness of people to buy the science and to do what they are being told is the right thing to do,” Wachter said.

Rosie Cornwell, a science teacher who moved from San Francisco to Koreatown in Los Angeles in October, said she immediately noticed differences in the way the pandemic was being handled.

In San Francisco, she said, she saw multilingual information posted everywhere advising residents to protect themselves from the virus and information about free testing sites.

“There was a lot of information not just online but printed on the street,” Cornwell said. “I haven’t seen that to nearly the same degree in LA.”

Mask wearing is also more prevalent in the Bay Area, she said.

“I would say on your average walk out in San Francisco in the street 90 to 95% of people are wearing masks,” she said. “I just went out on a walk the other day in LA, and about 30 or 40% of people weren’t wearing masks.”

Joey Nygaard, a musician, lived in Los Angeles, moved back to San Francisco for the spring quarantine and then went back to Mid City, in Los Angeles.

“There are a lot less people who are able to work from home here,” he said of Los Angeles. “A lot of people commute to their jobs.”

He said the vast size of Los Angeles forced people to circulate more, and farther from their homes.

“When I first got here I would drive really far to my day job, then drive really far to my night job,” he said.

Tenzin Seldon, 31, a San Francisco resident who works for a tech startup, said he felt a sense of “psychological safety” in San Francisco because of the mask wearing and social distancing.

“It’s a pretty homogeneous group here, socially and educationally, and also politically,” he said. “We’re sometimes in our own bubble here.”

______

And Finally …

On Friday, baseball lost one of its most colorful characters. Tommy Lasorda — who became synonymous with the Los Angeles Dodgers, managed them from 1976-96, won two World Series, served in a series of roles for the team and is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame — died of a cardiopulmonary arrest at his home in Fullerton. He was 93.

Lasorda was a style of manager now absent from the modern game. He was a motivator, a showman, a baseball philosopher, and he was renowned for his sense of humor — and his potty mouth.

“He was a firebrand and wanted to win at all costs,” Doug Rau, 72, who knew Lasorda’s fiery personality well, said by phone Friday evening. He added later, “He was relentless, to say the least.”

Rau pitched for the Dodgers from 1972-79.

“I spent many, many, many hours — and many practical jokes and pranks — with him,” Rau said. “We had that kind of relationship with Tommy where we can air it out and then the next day go to dinner together.”

One such indelible moment came during the 1977 World Series against the New York Yankees in which Rau and Lasorda engaged in an obscenity-laden exchange that has lived on, along with Lasorda’s other classic tirades, thanks to YouTube.

The Dodgers trailed that best-of-seven series by two games to one, and Rau was pitching poorly. Lasorda, wearing a microphone for the broadcast, was swearing up a storm before he emerged from the dugout to remove Rau from the game.

Embarrassed and furious, Rau lobbied to stay in. It didn’t go well, with seemingly every other word out of Lasorda’s mouth being an expletive, as teammates tried to diffuse the situation.

“I may be wrong but that’s my job,” Lasorda said to Rau, with some additional words that can’t be printed. “I’ll make the decisions here.”

Laughing about the incident now, Rau said he had no idea Lasorda was wearing a microphone.

“Even though he probably knew he was mic’d up, Tommy probably forgot about it,” Rau said. “People used to sit in the seats right next to our dugout just to listen to Tommy talk about the game and the various expletives that he used. It was very effective. There was nothing unusual about that conversation on the mound in ’77.”

The Dodgers went on to lose Game 4, 4-2, and the World Series in six games.

Stashed at his home in Texas, Rau said he has a few cassette tapes of Lasorda’s colorful clubhouse meetings “that would go golden if I released them.” But Rau had no plans to release them.

There is plenty from Lasorda on the internet already anyway.