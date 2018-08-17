App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A single key protein can trigger hundreds of autism genes: Study

This protein, called 'CPEB4', has been found to be very critical in embryonic development, assisting with neuroplasticity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



A new study published in the journal Nature has offered some insights into the origins of autism, by discovering a single dysfunctional protein that may be triggering the genes that result in autism susceptibility. The study was conducted by an international team of researchers.

As explained by New Atlas, using the study material from the journal, the researchers managed to find that a single protein was found to be impaired in most reported cases of autism. This protein, called 'CPEB4', has been found to be very critical in embryonic development, assisting with neuroplasticity. CPEB4 also helps regulate the expression of certain genes during the process of fetal brain development.




related news

The researchers used the brains of a mouse model that was engineered to have a disrupted CPEB4 activity. They discovered that most changes effected by the alteration happened to be in the very same genes that an earlier autism research has also found. The mice engineered with a CPEB4 imbalance displayed neuroanatomical, electrophysiological and behavioral phenotypes that are usually associated with autism.

"Since CPEB4 is known to regulate numerous genes during embryonic development, this protein emerges as a possible link between environmental factors that alter brain development and the genes that predispose to autism," said Alberto Parras, first author on the new research.




A 2016 study from the University of Toronto had also reached the conclusion that there is a protein called nSR100, which plays a key role in triggering autism-like behavior.

However the current research is more concerned about the way a single protein can actually alter the expression of hundreds of genes. These genes as a result regulate the overall growth of the brain in a prenatal environment.

Both the studies have been able to reach a conclusion in terms of finding a single triggering element, to offer a more more pragmatic future of autism treatments.



First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:23 pm

tags #autism #Trending News #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.