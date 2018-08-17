A single key protein can trigger hundreds of autism genes: Study

This protein, called 'CPEB4', has been found to be very critical in embryonic development, assisting with neuroplasticity.
A new study published in the journal Nature has offered some insights into the origins of autism, by discovering a single dysfunctional protein that may be triggering the genes that result in autism susceptibility. The study was conducted by an international team of researchers.
As explained by New Atlas, using the study material from the journal, the researchers managed to find that a single protein was found to be impaired in most reported cases of autism. This protein, called 'CPEB4', has been found to be very critical in embryonic development, assisting with neuroplasticity. CPEB4 also helps regulate the expression of certain genes during the process of fetal brain development.
"Since CPEB4 is known to regulate numerous genes during embryonic development, this protein emerges as a possible link between environmental factors that alter brain development and the genes that predispose to autism," said Alberto Parras, first author on the new research.
A 2016 study from the University of Toronto had also reached the conclusion that there is a protein called nSR100, which plays a key role in triggering autism-like behavior.
However the current research is more concerned about the way a single protein can actually alter the expression of hundreds of genes. These genes as a result regulate the overall growth of the brain in a prenatal environment.
Both the studies have been able to reach a conclusion in terms of finding a single triggering element, to offer a more more pragmatic future of autism treatments.