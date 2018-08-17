A single key protein can trigger hundreds of autism genes: Study

A new study published in the journal Nature has offered some insights into the origins of autism, by discovering a single dysfunctional protein that may be triggering the genes that result in autism susceptibility. The study was conducted by an international team of researchers.

As explained by New Atlas, using the study material from the journal, the researchers managed to find that a single protein was found to be impaired in most reported cases of autism. This protein, called 'CPEB4', has been found to be very critical in embryonic development, assisting with neuroplasticity. CPEB4 also helps regulate the expression of certain genes during the process of fetal brain development.