App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 09, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A look at US-North Korea nuclear war standoff

News of North Korea testing a ballistic missile first came up in February 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After close to a year of heated exchanges and the fear of an imminent nuclear war, United States President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un have decided to meet in May.

The announcement was made by South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong at the White House. Kim has also committed towards denuclearisation and that he looks to suspend North Korea's nuclear programme.

News of North Korea testing a ballistic missile first came up in February 2017, having done so just three weeks into Donald Trump’s presidency signaling the beginning of the controversial back and forth that was at the front of international news for most part of 2017.

The month of April 2017 was particularly eventful as North Korea tested many separate missiles, grabbing the world’s attention as a volatile country with nuclear capabilities.

related news

In August 2017, Trump told the press that North Korea is to “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," if the US continues to be threatened. North Korea stated that it is also considering firing missiles at Guam.

The talks reached a crescendo in September 2017 when Donald Trump gives Kim a new nickname called "Rocket Man". Kim replied: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

Trump also made a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying "The US has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

In November 2017, the worldwide anxiety of nuclear war reached its zenith when North Korea announced a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), saying it can reach the U.S. mainland.

The month of January 2018 started with Trump saying is "closer...to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we have ever been — I don't see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular point."

However,things seem to cool in January when Kim Jong Un agreed to a meet between North and South Korea for the first time in years. He also spoke of

said that he was open to dialogue with South Korea and will only use nuclear weapons if threatened

At the time of the Winter Olympics, both North and South Korea displayed a public show of unity by fielding a joint women's hockey team, despite other such talks crumbling.

A notable fallout was when a meeting between the United States Vice President Mike Pence and Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, is cancelled two hours before it was to take place.

President Trump in March made a sudden call to diplomacy leading up to the latest news announcement of the meet.

The United States had also issued a trade embargo on North Korea in retaliation to the escalating tensions. At the time of announcement of its future talks, the United States said that the trade embargo is set to continue.

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC