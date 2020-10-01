A Harry Potter book bought in 1999 may fetch this man Rs 48 lakh at a Hansons' auction

A retired British expat who resides in Luxembourg is set to make a small fortune at an auction, thanks to the first edition Harry Potter book he owns. The Luxembourg resident had bought the Harry Potter book authored by JK Rowling more than 20 years ago to help his children learn English.

He recently discovered that the ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ book that was sitting on his bookshelf for over 20 years could reportedly earn him as much as 50,000 pounds (Rs 48 lakh, approximately).

The retired British expat who worked in the aviation sector, said: “I knew there had been a few first editions sold recently and Hansons’ was featured on the BBC website so, just to be safe, I checked the criteria. I did not think mine would be valuable as it was certainly not purchased when first published.”

The hardcover copy of the Harry Potter book is rare as only about 500 copies of those were printed. The first edition copy of the ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’, which will be auctioned at the Hansons’ Staffordshire Library Auction on October 13 is expected to fetch about 30,000 pounds, but the value may go up to 50,000 pounds due to its “astonishingly good condition”.

Jim Spencer, the book expert at Hansons’, said: “True first issues are seriously scarce. Only 500 were printed, 300 of which were sent to schools and libraries. This is extra rare because it is one of the remaining 200... This new copy deserves to do really well because it is in astonishingly good condition.”

Hansons Auctioneers say there are many ways to identify a genuine first edition Harry Potter book that was published by Bloomsbury in 1997. One thing to look out for is the duplication of ‘1 wand’ on page 53, the other is the issue number, which will read: ‘10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1’ in the original copy.