A Fortnite-based theme park at Gamescom is already a hit among fans

Battle royale game Fortnite is grabbing maximum attention at the ongoing video game convention Gamescom, held in Germany.

The Fortnite booth consists of a mini theme park constructed by the game's developer Epic Games.

According to a report by The Verge, the theme park is one of the most sought-after experience at the convention, as it features all references to the game, and is interactive in nature.



Fortnite booth is mobbed. I am told that Wednesday is a light day too and that Saturday will be many more pic.twitter.com/1rHQUojrlZ

— Joe Graf (@EpicCog) 22 August 2018

So, fans can go around the park, go down a slide, ride a mechanical rocket, shoot baskets, use a zipline glider, and even have pickaxe duels.

Epic Games has gone a step further and added exclusive T-shirts and pins that are also available at the booth. The game's fans, after crossing some hurdles, also get rewarded with exclusive merchandise.

To add more uniqueness to the event, there is also a Fortnite ice cream truck. Fans are busy sharing photographs and videos online, to let the world know about the booth, and their experience.