App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A fly ruins domino world record attempt

Organiser of the event, Patrick Sinner, said: "The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely. There was no more time to set up all the little tiles again."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a domino event in the town of Nidda, Germany, a group comprising 22 people was attempting to break the record for the most mini-dominoes to fall in one go. A fly, however, ruined their attempt by landing on one of the mini dominoes, thereby setting up a chain reaction resulting in the fall of the dominoes, as per a report in Metro.

Organised by the Sinners Domino Entertainment, the incident took place on August 3 at the 10th Domino Day Event. The mini dominoes were used for the event were 100 times lighter than the standard dominoes and were no bigger than finger nails. The dominoes needed to be set up by tweezers.

Organiser of the event, Patrick Sinner, said: “The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely. There was no more time to set up all the little tiles again.”

Creating a Guinness World Record in 2013, the Sinners Domino Entertainment team was attempting to break its own record when a fly landed on the dominoes and ruined it. The team, however, managed to break four other world records that included the longest chain reaction, which took around 15 minutes for completion. The world record remains at 537, 938 fallen tiles.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #Germany #Trending News

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.