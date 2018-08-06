A fly ruins domino world record attempt

Organiser of the event, Patrick Sinner, said: "The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely. There was no more time to set up all the little tiles again."
At a domino event in the town of Nidda, Germany, a group comprising 22 people was attempting to break the record for the most mini-dominoes to fall in one go. A fly, however, ruined their attempt by landing on one of the mini dominoes, thereby setting up a chain reaction resulting in the fall of the dominoes, as per a report in Metro.
Organised by the Sinners Domino Entertainment, the incident took place on August 3 at the 10th Domino Day Event. The mini dominoes were used for the event were 100 times lighter than the standard dominoes and were no bigger than finger nails. The dominoes needed to be set up by tweezers.
Organiser of the event, Patrick Sinner, said: “The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely. There was no more time to set up all the little tiles again.”