A drunk ride! Post party, a man takes a 482-km Uber ride, billed Rs 1 lakh

There are some long-distance road trips which we recall for a long time, and there are some long-distance trips which we may not recall at all. However, a US man had a ride of his life which he would not forget soon, though, a large part of it has no imprints on his memory, thanks to the alcohol flowing in his system!

After a night of partying with friends, West Virginia-resident Kenny Bachman hailed an Uber cab to drive him back to ‘home’ and when he woke up, he was more than 480-kilometres away from home, in an entirely different state.

Monetarily, the ride cost him a hefty price too. It was more expensive for him as Bachman had booked an Uber XL which can ferry up to six passengers, however, it practically doubles the cost than a regular cab. A USD 3.94 base fare, a USD 2.35 booking fee, USD 696.95 for distance, USD 115.90 for time — a total of USD 1,635.93 or Rs 1.06 lakh. Had he booked a typical UberX, the ride would have cost him significantly lower, USD 819.14.

Bachman says that he passed out in the vehicle and woke up after two hours when the driver told him they were driving to New Jersey. "I just woke up," NJ Advance Media quoted Bachman. "And I'm thinking, 'Why the f--- am I in the car next to some random a-- dude I don't even know?"

"Afterwards I had it fully sink in. Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like 'Alright, this is insane, that's just crazy,'" Bachman added.

Bachman said that he never added the home address for the Uber. He, therefore, contended the charge but eventually agreed to pay the cost of the ride.

Notably, Bachman gave five stars to the driver!