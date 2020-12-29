A Colombian restaurant is serving gold-plated burgers. Here’s how much they cost

The pure gold-plated ‘Oro McCoy’ burger (Image: facebook/ Toro McCoy)

A fast-food outlet in Colombia’s Bogota has launched a special burger that comes with layers and layers of meat and cheese and a 24-karat gold foil plating.

The not-so-humble fast-food being served by Colombian restaurant ‘Toro McCoy’ has been named ‘Oro McCoy’. The restaurant describes the pure gold-plated burger as “a brioche burger bathed in 24-karat gold with double meat, caramelised bacon and double cheese”.

The promo video they shared on social media went viral and has garnered more than 90,000 views.

The exquisite burger that we’d dare say is fit for royalty is priced at $59, that is, more than Rs 4,000 approximately. In Colombian pesos, the burger costs a whopping 2,00,000 bucks. A regular burger at the Colombian restaurant costs just $11 (Rs 800 approximately).

Chef Maria Paula told South China Morning Post that much precision is required to make the hamburger, especially while placing the foil. She explained that the gold foil gets damaged if it sticks to the fingers, so it is important that the chef places it properly right atop the burger.

Toro McCoy started serving the unique gold burgers on November 27 to up its sales at a time the hospitality industry is struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus pandemic. Colombia has recorded almost 1.5 million COVID-19 cases so far and restaurants are trying to boost sales in every way possible.