A calculated heist: Fields medal gets stolen minutes after professor wins it

The Fields medal, which is widely considered as the Nobel Prize for Mathematics, was stolen from a Cambridge professor just 30 minutes after he won it in Rio de Janerio.

One of the four joint winners of the Fields medal, Caucher Birkar was awarded the prestigious medal at the International Congress of Mathematics on Wednesday.

According to a report in Brazil's TV Globo, Birkar, a Kurdish refugee from Iran, kept the 14-carat gold medal in a briefcase on top of a table along with his wallet and cell phone in the pavilion where the event was being held.

While the briefcase was eventually recovered by the event’s security team, the GBP 3000 medal was reportedly missing.

Reports suggest that the burglar has been identified from a security camera footage. However, the medal is yet to be recovered.

"The organizing committee of the International Congress of Mathematics profoundly regrets the disappearance of the briefcase of mathematician Cauchar Birkar, which contained the Fields medal he received at this morning’s ceremony. Images recorded at the event are being analysed. The organising committee is cooperating with local police authorities in their investigation," said the committee in a statement.

In an interview with Quanta magazine, Birkar said while growing up in the war-torn Iran-Iraq border, he always dreamt of winning the prestigious award. He further revealed that his math club in Tehran had pictures of Fields Medal winners lining the walls.

"I looked at them and said to myself, 'will I ever meet one of these people?' At that time in Iran, I couldn't even know that I'd be able to go to the West," he said.

Birkar, who was also awarded a cash prize of GBP 8,800 along with the medal, had previously won the Leverhulme Prize for outstanding work on birational geometry.