A $500 million yacht is at the centre of a Russian billionaire's divorce

A USD 500 million yacht named Luna is in the middle of what is described as Britain’s most expensive divorce, between Russian oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov and his ex-wife Tatiana Akhmedova.

According to a report by CNBC, Luna features two helipads, a spa, a swimming pool, has nine decks and takes care of around 50 crew members.

Akhmedov was ordered to hand over his yacht to his ex-wife earlier in this year, but he refused to follow it. On behalf of the UK High Court, the yacht was impounded in Dubai when it showed up for maintenance work.

The couple married in 1993 and moved to London where Akhmedov would visit in order to collect vintage cars, helicopters, houses and fine art. The exact time of their divorce is unclear as of now.

In 2016, a UK High Court judge ordered Akhmedov to pay his ex-wife USD 646 million, which he refused claiming that they had already divorced in Russia a decade ago. However, the judge claimed that the divorce paperwork had been forged and accused Akhmedov of hiding his assets in “a web of offshore companies."

Akhmedova on her side has hired Burford Capital, a litigation finance firm to help finance her side of the legal fight. Burford backs expensive lawsuits with the expectation of getting some amount of the settlement. It has also given Akhmedova a lump sum that helps in covering her living expenses.

Following a recent move from the Dubai International Financial Centre, the case will now be handed to the Dubai local courts.