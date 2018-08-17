A 3,200-year-old piece of cheese discovered in an Egyptian tomb

The solidified whitish mass found some years back by a team of archaeologists during an excavation from an Egyptian tomb, has been identified as a 3,200-year-old piece of cheese.

A few years back, some archaeologists had discovered broken jars while cleaning an ancient Egyptian tomb, and one of these jars contained a mysterious solidified white mass. A recent analysis followed by a report published in the journal Analytical Chemistry, has confirmed that it was cheese - the oldest solid sample ever to be discovered, according to a report in The New York Times.

“The archaeologists suspected it was food, according to the conservation method and the position of the finding inside the tomb, but we discovered it was cheese after the first tests,” said the lead author of the paper and research assistant at Peking University in Beijing, Enrico Greco.

The tomb was the final resting place of a high-rank Egyptian official, Ptahmes, who in the 13th century BC was the former mayor of the ancient city of Memphis. Lost due to shifting sands, the tomb was rediscovered in 2010, after first being discovered in 1885.

Revealing that the cheese to has a “very acidic” taste, Paul Kindstedt, Professor at the University of Vermont said: “It would be high in moisture; it would be spreadable. It would not last long; it would spoil very quickly.” Kindstedt studies the chemistry and history of cheese.

The ancient cheese was said to be included in the feasts buried along with wealthy Egyptians. The cheese is believed to be similar in texture to chevre.