 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

In phone talks with PM Modi, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks India's support for his 'peace formula'

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi requested that the Ukrainian authorities facilitate arrangements for the continued education of the Indian students who had to return from the east European country earlier this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, and said both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said he counted on New Delhi's support for the implementation of his "peace formula", which he had proposed on the G20 platform.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi requested that the Ukrainian authorities facilitate arrangements for the continued education of the Indian students who had to return from the east European country earlier this year.

"The leaders also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences," the PMO said in a statement.

It said Modi also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured the Ukrainian president of India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.

"The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. The prime minister requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year," the PMO said.