Over the years, a number of theories have popped up regarding the sudden collapse of the towers. One of the more tenable theory is the "molten aluminum" theory. Two scientists independently said that at extremely high temperatures (over 540°C), aluminum melts and if it comes in contact with water it could become a powerful explosive. It made perfect sense as the burning towers might have acted as a furnace, melting the aluminum, which is the primary material used in the construction of airplanes. The water from sprinklers could have propelled the explosion. However, apart from discarding the molten-aluminum theory, the official investigation report doesn't mention plane wreckage in the towers. Why did they not buy the theory and run with it? Do they know something we don't? (Image: Reuters)