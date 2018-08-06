App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

900 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands

National disaster agency told reporters some 200 "domestic and foreign" tourists had already been taken off the islands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Some 900 tourists were being evacuated from Indonesia's tiny Gili Islands today after a powerful quake struck neighbouring Lombok, killing 91 people and injuring hundreds.

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters some 200 "domestic and foreign" tourists had already been taken off the islands. "There are 700 more tourists still waiting to be evacuated," he added.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Indonesia #World News

