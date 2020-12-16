81 million jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic in Asia-Pacific: ILO

The sharp reduction in working hours has impacted jobs and income, the report said.

The severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out 81 million jobs in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The sharp reduction in working hours has impacted jobs and income, with women and young people being disproportionately affected, according to the report.

"Low levels of social security coverage and limited institutional capacity in many countries have made it difficult to help enterprises and workers back on their feet, a situation compounded when large numbers remain in the informal economy," said Chihoko Asada Miyakawa, ILO Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

"These pre-crisis weaknesses have left far too many exposed to the pain of economic insecurity when the pandemic hit and inflicted its toll on working hours and jobs," Miyakawa said.

The report said employment in the Asia-Pacific in 2020 showed a 4.2 percent decline compared with the pre-crisis trend, with male and female employment dropping 4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

For young people, overall employment loss was 3 to 18 times higher than their share in total employment, the ILO said.

"Overall, working hours in Asia and the Pacific decreased by an estimated 15.2 per cent in the second quarter and by 10.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, relative to pre-crisis levels," the ILO said in a statement.

Preliminary estimates suggest that an additional 22 million to 25 million persons could fall into working poverty this year in the region, the report said.