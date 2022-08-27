8 more Sri Lankan nationals arrive in Tamil Nadu

There was no end to the crisis in sight, and protesters vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home. (Image: AP)

Eight more Sri Lankan nationals landed here on Saturday, joining a number of people who had fled the economic crisis-hit island republic and arrived in Tamil Nadu. The eight, including minors, came from Thalaimannar and Jaffna. They all reachd Arichalmunai from where the Marine police took them to the Mandapam refugees camp, officials said. The eight, including minors, came from Thalaimannar and Jaffna.

One of the Lankan women said the situation back home was difficult as there were no jobs, and that compounded the problems already being faced by the island nation.