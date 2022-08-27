English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    8 more Sri Lankan nationals arrive in Tamil Nadu

    They all reachd Arichalmunai from where the Marine police took them to the Mandapam refugees camp, officials said.

    PTI
    August 27, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    There was no end to the crisis in sight, and protesters vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home. (Image: AP)

    There was no end to the crisis in sight, and protesters vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home. (Image: AP)

    Eight more Sri Lankan nationals landed here on Saturday, joining a number of people who had fled the economic crisis-hit island republic and arrived in Tamil Nadu. The eight, including minors, came from Thalaimannar and Jaffna. They all reachd Arichalmunai from where the Marine police took them to the Mandapam refugees camp, officials said. The eight, including minors, came from Thalaimannar and Jaffna.

    One of the Lankan women said the situation back home was difficult as there were no jobs, and that compounded the problems already being faced by the island nation.
    PTI
    Tags: #arrive #nationals #Sri Lanka #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.