8 killed in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Iraqi security sources

"Three rockets hit the international airport in Baghdad," said a statement from the Iraqi military, adding that two cars exploded.
At least eight people were killed in a rocket attack on Baghdad airport, Iraqi security sources said Friday, days after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the American embassy.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:20 am