78% Indians fail to differentiate between love letter written by ChatGPT, human: Survey

Feb 09, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Most Indians have been unable to differentiate between a love letter written by conversational artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT and that penned by a human, a global survey by McAfee said on Thursday.

The survey also said 62 per cent of Indian adults are planning to use AI to help write their love letters this Valentine's Day -- the highest out of all the countries surveyed, with 73 per cent also using AI to boost their dating profiles.

"With ChatGPT starting to infiltrate every aspect of our daily lives, 78 per cent of Indian people surveyed were unable to tell the difference between a love letter written by AI tool, ChatGPT, and one written by a human being," McAfee's Modern Love research report said.

The company claims to have surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries to discover how AI and the internet are changing love and relationships.