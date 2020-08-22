750 million genetically-engineered mosquitoes to be released in Florida

Over 750 million genetically-engineered mosquitoes have been approved by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) to be released in Monroe County, Florida, by 2021.

As reported by Technology Network, the green light of the project came years after debate, public outcry and scientific dispute over the human health and environment risks posed by this field trial.

The aim of the FKMDC is to reduce the number of mosquito-borne diseases that carry diseases, however, scientists have raised major concerns that GE mosquitoes could create hybrid wild mosquitoes which could worsen the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and which may be more resistant to insecticides than the original wild mosquitoes.

Neither the FKMCD Board nor the Biotech company Oxitec has publicly announced where or when the releases will occur. The documents submitted by the company did not include any details about the environmental impact statement (EIS).

The Board has so far received more than 2,000 comments from Florida residents opposing the release of GE mosquitoes. The Board also rejected the proposal for a referendum on November's ballot, which would have asked Monroe County residents to vote on whether to accept or reject the GE mosquito trial. In the year 2016, voters in the proposed release site in Key Haven, Florida, voted to reject the GE mosquito trial.

"With all the urgent crises facing our nation and the State of Florida — the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, climate change — the administration has used tax dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment. Now the Monroe County Mosquito Control District has given the final permission needed. What could possibly go wrong? We don't know, because EPA unlawfully refused to seriously analyze environmental risks, now without further review of the risks, the experiment can proceed," said Jaydee Hanson, Policy Director for the International Center for Technology Assessment and Center for Food Safety.

"The Mosquito Control Board has an obligation to our community, not a vendor that's products are risky and untrustworthy. FKMCD wants to proceed with an experiment that may be damaging to public and environmental health and our local economy," said Barry Wray, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition. "We need true solutions to benefit our community and ecosystems."

In a meeting, the Biotech company Oxitec has been criticized by the community members and national organizations for its failure to address important environmental risks and potential negative health impacts of the application. The community members also asked the FKMCD Board to reject the field trial application due to the lack of data demonstrating that Oxitec's mosquitoes will be safe and effective.

"The release of genetically-engineered mosquitoes will needlessly put Floridians, the environment and endangered species at risk in the midst of a pandemic," said Dana Perls, food and technology Program Manager at Friends of the Earth. "This approval is about maximizing Oxitec's profits, not about the pressing need to address mosquito-borne diseases."

"The Mosquito Control Board is not equipped to manage this process. Why have they not acquired the appropriate amount of insurance as well as performance and maintenance bonds?" said Ed Russo, President, Florida Keys Environmental Coalition. "Their evasive answers and lack of management skills are an indictment of their unprofessionalism and arrogance which speaks loudly of an unprepared regulatory process."

As per experts, the GE mosquitoes could pose significant threats to sensitive ecosystems in the Florida Keys. A recent field study conducted in Brazil by researchers from the Powell lab at Yale University confirmed that the mosquito's engineered genes had spread into wild populations of mosquitoes. Questions have also been raised by a group of scholars from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who questioned the proceeding with this experiment on scientific and ethical concerns.