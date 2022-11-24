 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
$740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure USD740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.

The biggest worry for many of FTX's customers is they'll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in FTX's closely related trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of USD8 billion from new investors to repair the company's balance sheet.

Bankman-Fried "proved that there is no such thing as a safe' conflict of interest, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said in an email.

The USD740 million figure is from November 16. BitGo estimates that the amount of recovered and secured assets has likely risen above USD1 billion since that date.

The assets recovered by BitGo are now locked in South Dakota in what is known as cold storage, which means they're cryptocurrencies stored on hard drives not connected to the internet.