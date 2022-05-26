English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes in southern Peru; no Tsunami warning

    The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles), USGS said.

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image


    An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Tirapata region of southern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.


    The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles), USGS said.


    The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning in place. There were no early reports of damage or casualties.

    Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at magnitude 7.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #earthquake #Peru #World News
    first published: May 26, 2022 06:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.