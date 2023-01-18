 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
7.0 earthquake shakes east Indonesia, no tsunami warning

Associated Press
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The U.S. Geological Survey said it occurred 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) deep under the sea, centered 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) northwest of Tobelo in North Maluku province.

A strong earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, with no damage immediately reported and no tsunami warning issued.

Some residents tried to escape from houses after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

No tsunami warning was issued by Indonesias Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu briefly said there was a potential threat to nearby Indonesian coasts but lifted the notice soon afterward.

Pius Ohoiwutun, a resident of Tobelo said that some people was running from houses when the quake shook.

I felt a little swaying as the lamps also said. Some people tried to escape from their houses, Ohoiwutun said on Wednesday.