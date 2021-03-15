63rd Grammy Awards 2021: From Beyoncé to H.E.R., take a look at full list of winners

Beyoncé has surpassed Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history. (File image: Reuters)

Beyoncé has surpassed Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history. The artist earned her 28th Grammy, picking up honors like best R&B performance for “Black Parade," best music video for “Brown Skin Girl" as well as best rap performance, and best rap song for “Savage," with Megan Thee Stallion.

R&B singer H.E.R. won song of the year at the Grammys for her protest anthem inspired by George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement “I Can't Breathe”, and it became one of the rare R&B songs to win the top prize.

Here’s a full list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented on March 14 in Los Angeles:

> Best record of the year: Everything I Wanted

> Best album of the year: Folklore

> Best song of the year: I can’t breathe

> Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

> Best pop solo performance: Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

> Best pop duo/group performance: Rain on me

> Best traditional pop vocal album: American Standard

> Best pop vocal album: Future Nostalgia

> Best dance recording: 10%

> Best dance/electronic album: Bubba, Kaytranada

> Best contemporary instrumental album: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

> Best rock performance: Shameika, Fiona Apple

> Best metal performance: Bum-Rush

> Best rock song: Stay high

> Best rock album: The New Abnormal, the Strokes.

> Best alternative music album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

> Best R&B performance: Black Parade

> Best traditional R&B performance: Anything for you

> Best R&B song: Better than I imagined

> Best progressive R&B album: It Is What It Is, Thundercat.

> Best R&B album: Bigger Love, John Legend

> Best rap performance: Savage

> Best melodic rap performance: Lockdown

> Best rap song: Savage

> Best rap album: King’s Disease, Nas

> Best country solo performance: When My Amy Prays

> Best country duo/group performance: 10,000 Hours

> Best country song: Crowded Table

> Best country album: Wildcard

> Best new age album: More guitar stories

> Best improvised jazz solo: All Blues

> Best jazz vocal album: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez

> Best jazz instrumental album: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

> Best large jazz ensemble album: Data Lords

> Best Latin jazz album: Four Questions

> Best gospel performance/song: Movin’ On

> Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: There was Jesus

> Best gospel album: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

> Best roots gospel album: Celebrating Fisk!

> Best Latin pop or urban album: YHLQMDLG

> Best tropical Latin album: 40

> Best American album: World on the Ground

> Best Bluegrass album: Home

> Best folk album: All the Good Times

> Best contemporary Christian music album: Jesus Is King, Kanye West.

> Best Latin rock or alternative album: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Pez

> Best reggae album: Got to Be Tough, Toots and the Maytals

> Best global music: Twice as Tall

> Best children's music album: All the Ladies

> Best spoken word album: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

> Best comedy album: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

> Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Jojo Rabbit

> Best score soundtrack for visual media: Joker

> Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt

> Producer of the year, classical: David Frost

> Best music video: Brown Skin Girl, Beyonc with Blue Ivy

> Best music film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt.