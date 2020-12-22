MARKET NEWS

60 years of free Domino’s pizza for Australian couple who named baby Dominic

The Australian couple welcomed their first born within hours of the competition going live and Domino’s declared them the winner. They will get pizzas worth $14 every month for the next six decades, which totals to $10,080.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 09:28 PM IST
Domino’s had offered 60-years-worth of free pizza to one Australian family that would name their newborn either ‘Dominic’ or ‘Dominique’.

American fast food chain Domino’s Pizza has offered free pizzas for 60 years to an Australian couple who named their baby “Dominic” as per their suggestion.

The Australian couple - Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot – named their son born on December 9 ‘Dominic Julian Lot’, which was among the two names suggested by the Pizza giant for a competition they were running.

Domino’s had offered 60-years-worth of free pizza to one Australian family that would name their newborn either ‘Dominic’ or ‘Dominique’. To be eligible for the competition, the baby had to be born in Australia on December 9, 2020 – the day the company was celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The Sydney-based couple welcomed their first born within hours of the competition going live and Domino’s declared them the winner. The couple will get pizzas worth $14 every month for the next six decades, which totals to $10,080.

Although Oldfield and Lot had reportedly come across the competition just days before their son was born, they said they had already decided to name their baby ‘Dominic’.

Domino’s Pizza took to Instagram on December 10 to announce the same and wrote: “Weighing in at 3.907kg, or approximately 23 garlic breads, he is the first baby for the couple and clearly a born winner.”

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australia #Dominos Pizza #world
first published: Dec 22, 2020 09:28 pm

