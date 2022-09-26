English
    13 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia

    Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital, killed a guard and some of the children there.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Representational image (Shutterstock)

    A gunman on Monday morning killed 13 people including seven children and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, local police said.

    Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital, killed a guard and some of the children there.

    “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.

    The school educated children between grades 1 and 11.

    According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated, and the surrounding area has been fenced off, the official said.

    No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

    Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural Mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow.

    (With inputs from PTI & AP)
    Tags: #Russia #School #shooting #World News
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 02:37 pm
