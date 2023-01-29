English
    6.3 magnitude quake jolts several parts of Pakistan

    According to the Meteorological Department, the quakes depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday but so far there was no report of any loss to life or property.

    According to the Meteorological Department, the quakes depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan.

    The department also reported that the latest tremor hit the country at around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

    However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, said that the earthquake took place near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.