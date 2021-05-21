MARKET NEWS

6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Yunnan province: USGS

The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the city of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

AFP
May 21, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the city of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), it said.

The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.
