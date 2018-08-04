55 civilians killed in attacks Thursday on Yemen's Hodeida: Red Cross

A series of explosions on Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida has killed 55 civilians and wounded dozens of others, the Red Cross said, denouncing the "reprehensible" disregard for human life.

"While the exact circumstances around the ground explosions are still unknown, this lack of respect for civilian life and civilian property is reprehensible," said Johannes Bruwer, head of the delegation in Yemen for the International Committee of the Red Cross, in a statement today.

Yesterday medics and witnesses said at least 20 people were killed in an air strike at the entrance to a hospital and the bombardment of a fish market in the Red Sea city of Hodeida.