    500 kg cocaine found at Nespresso factory in Switzerland

    Police were informed on Monday night that labourers at the Nespresso plant found an unknown, unrecognisable while coloured substance at the Romont Factory when the bags of coffee that came from Brazil were being unloaded

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
    The Nespresso logo and boxes of Nespresso coffee pods are pictured in the supermarket of Nestle headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. (Reuters)

    Over 500 kg (1100 pounds) of cocaine have been found in a container of coffee bean bags for Nestle's Nespresso factory in Romont in western Switzerland, news agency Reuters reported on May 5. The seized substance was 80 percent pure and had an estimated street value of more than 50 million Swiss francs (Rs 390 crore).

    According to the report, the shipment had arrived from Brazil. Police were informed on Monday night that labourers at the Nespresso plant found an unknown, unrecognisable while coloured substance at the Romont Factory when the bags of coffee that came from Brazil were being unloaded.

    Analyses confirmed that the substance was cocaine. A search of five shipping containers delivered the same day by train allowed for the seizure of more than 500 kg of the drug.

    The entire shipment was confiscated by the police for further investigation.

    "The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products," Nespresso said in an emailed statement. "We want to reassure consumers that all our products are safe to consume," it added. Reportedly, the cocaine was probably destined for the European market.

    (With inputs from agencies) ​



