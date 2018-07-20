£50 camping trip to £1m dream wedding: National Lottery winner thanks kind shopper

Arron Walshaw, a plasterer and the winner of the GBP 1 million-Lotto-Raffle prize, thanked the shopper who let him jump the queue at the British National Lottery just when the draw was about to close.

According to a report in BBC, Walshaw, 32, firmly believes that he would have missed on the draw deadline and would not have had time to play if the other customer at the store had not let him jump the line. His fiancee and him are now planning their 'dream wedding' with the seven-figure prize money.

Walshaw said that the couple had a free Lucky Dip ticket from the previous draw to use and he knew that it was only minutes until the draw would close. He rushed to a nearby shop where he and the other shopper approached the same cashier.

He thinks that the lady must have seen that he was in a rush as she decided to let him go first and even insisted the same. This incident turned out to be a stroke of luck for him.

The couple would love to meet the lady again and say thank you for changing their lives. That evening, the couple also bought another Lucky Dip and, while counting their collection of pennies, were pleased to discover they had GBP 50 for a camping trip. It was only the next day when they realised that they had become actual millionaires overnight.