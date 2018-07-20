App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

£50 camping trip to £1m dream wedding: National Lottery winner thanks kind shopper

Arron Walshaw and his fiancee would not have won the jackpot had it not been for another shopper's decision to let them jump the queue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Arron Walshaw, a plasterer and the winner of the GBP 1 million-Lotto-Raffle prize, thanked the shopper who let him jump the queue at the British National Lottery just when the draw was about to close.

According to a report in BBC, Walshaw, 32, firmly believes that he would have missed on the draw deadline and would not have had time to play if the other customer at the store had not let him jump the line. His fiancee and him are now planning their 'dream wedding' with the seven-figure prize money.

Walshaw said that the couple had a free Lucky Dip ticket from the previous draw to use and he knew that it was only minutes until the draw would close. He rushed to a nearby shop where he and the other shopper approached the same cashier.

He thinks that the lady must have seen that he was in a rush as she decided to let him go first and even insisted the same. This incident turned out to be a stroke of luck for him.

related news

The couple would love to meet the lady again and say thank you for changing their lives. That evening, the couple also bought another Lucky Dip and, while counting their collection of pennies, were pleased to discover they had GBP 50 for a camping trip. It was only the next day when they realised that they had become actual millionaires overnight.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.