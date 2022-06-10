5 takeaways from the first January 6 hearing

The opening House hearing into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was a compact and controlled two hours, designed as an overview of what was described as a methodical conspiracy, led and coordinated by President Donald J. Trump, to thwart the peaceful transfer of power and democracy itself.

It was also an enticement to the American people to watch the next five scheduled hearings.

Here are some takeaways:

Trump was at the center of the plot.