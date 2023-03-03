 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5 key takeaways from the Murdaugh murders trial

New York Times
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh committed the murders to divert attention from his own financial improprieties, which they said were about to be revealed.

Testifying in his own defense, Murdaugh admitted on the stand that he had stolen millions of dollars from his law firm and clients, but he maintained his innocence in the deaths of his wife and son.

The murder case against Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and son, concluded with a guilty verdict Thursday after a six-week trial that probed the mysteries, manners and machinations of a fallen legal dynasty.

With closing arguments complete, the jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon on whether Murdaugh, 54, fatally shot his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, near the dog kennels on the family’s rural hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, in June 2021. They reached a verdict less than three hours later.

