5 Indians onboard Yeti Airlines flight that crashes in Nepal's Pokhara city

Five Indians were among the total 10 foreign nationals onboard the crashed Yeti Airlines plane on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted.

They have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

Their fate is not immediately known.

"An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," the Indian mission tweeted.

The embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation, it said.

Some of the passengers have been hospitalised, the airlines said.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed at the Pokhara airport at around 11 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. While attempting to land at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, MyRepublica newspaper reported. At least 67 people have been killed, police told agencies.

PTI

