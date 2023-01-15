 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

5 Indians onboard Yeti Airlines flight that crashes in Nepal's Pokhara city

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

They have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara.

Five Indians were among the total 10 foreign nationals onboard the crashed Yeti Airlines plane on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted.

They have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

Their fate is not immediately known.

"An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," the Indian mission tweeted.

The embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation, it said.

Some of the passengers have been hospitalised, the airlines said.