    5 Indian students killed in road accident in Canada

    The deceased students were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chaohan, and Pawan Kumar.

    March 14, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
    Representative image


    Five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada on March 14, said India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. The accident occurred on March 12 on the Ontario highway and two seriously-injured students were taken to the hospital, reported The Canadian Press.

    Ajay Bisaria took to Twitter to convey his heartfelt sympathies to the victims' families.

    "Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," India's High Commissioner to Canada said.

    According to Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the deceased students were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar.

    They were driving west on Highway 401 in a passenger van when they collided with a tractor-trailer around 3:45 am on March 12.

    The crash investigation is still underway, and no charges have been filed.
