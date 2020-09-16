172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|5-4-magnitude-earthquake-hits-nepals-kathmandu-5845251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 09:29 AM IST

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Kathmandu

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the magnitude at 5.4.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)
Representative image (Photo by Andrew Buchanan on Unsplash)

An earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, and tremors caused by the quake were felt in the capital, Kathmandu.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the magnitude at 5.4.

Police said they had received no reports of casualties or damage from the quake so far.

The epicentre of the quake was Ramche, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu, near the border with China's Tibet region.

(With Reuters inputs)
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 07:23 am

