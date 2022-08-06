English
    5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts central Nepal

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    Representational image

    An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Kathmandu Valley and other parts of central Nepal on Saturday morning. However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said.

    According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the 5.3-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at 5:26 am, had its epicentre in Belkot Gadhi of Nuwakot district.

    In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 03:29 pm
