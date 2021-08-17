MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

47 migrants feared dead off Mauritania: UN migration agency

The boat left the Laayoune region of Western Sahara on August 3, heading for the Spanish archipelago of the Canaries, but suffered an engine failure and drifted for nearly two weeks before being spotted by Mauritanian coastguards on Monday off Nouadhibou.

AFP
August 17, 2021 / 09:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Forty-seven migrants are feared to have died off the coast of Mauritania after a boat was found drifting with seven survivors on board, an official with the UN's migration agency said Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Timeline: Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

The boat left the Laayoune region of Western Sahara on August 3, heading for the Spanish archipelago of the Canaries, but suffered an engine failure and drifted for nearly two weeks before being spotted by Mauritanian coastguards on Monday off Nouadhibou, Nicolas Hochart of the International Office for Migration (IOM) told AFP.
AFP
Tags: #Mauritania #Mauritanian coastguards #Spanish archipelago #UN migration agency
first published: Aug 17, 2021 09:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.