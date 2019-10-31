App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

46 killed as fire breaks out in train in Pakistan

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

At least 46 people were killed and several others injured as a massive fire broke out on a train in Pakistan's in eastern Punjab province on Thursday after a gas canister carried by a passenger exploded.

The train, Tezgam, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi when the fire broke out, destroying three of the train's carriages, including two economy class carriages and one business class carriage at Liaquatpur near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said a gas stove blew up when some of the passengers were preparing breakfast on on the speeding train in violation of rules.

At least 46 people killed and several others injured in the fire, District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimoor Khan said.

Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train, he added.
Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his condolences directed the authorities to ensure the provision of best medical treatment for the injured.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:02 am

