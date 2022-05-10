44 dead found from March building collapse: Ukraine official

Firefighters work at a site of a power substation hit by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv.

A Ukrainian official says authorities have found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March. Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv's regional administration, made the announcement on Tuesday via a message on social media. Izyum is in the Kharkiv region.

He said the five-story building had collapsed with the civilians inside. He said: This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!

Izyum is an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been holding as a key front-line node. Synehubov did not identify specifically where the building was.





