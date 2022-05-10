English
    44 dead found from March building collapse: Ukraine official

    Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv's regional administration, made the announcement on Tuesday via a message on social media. Izyum is in the Kharkiv region.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    Firefighters work at a site of a power substation hit by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv.

    A Ukrainian official says authorities have found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March. Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv's regional administration, made the announcement on Tuesday via a message on social media. Izyum is in the Kharkiv region.

    He said the five-story building had collapsed with the civilians inside. He said: This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!

    Izyum is an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been holding as a key front-line node. Synehubov did not identify specifically where the building was.



    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Ukraine official #World News
    first published: May 10, 2022 01:54 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.