    4 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, 2 injured, police say

    The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    Representative Image: Reuters

    Representative Image: Reuters


    Four people, including a gunman, were killed Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot him, police said.


    The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwoodind Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.


    An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said. Officers went to the mall at about 6 pm for reports of the shooting.


    Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believes the shooting was contained to the food court. Officers went to the mall at about 6 pm for reports of the shooting.


    Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

    ”We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said. There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said. Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night. (AP)

    PTI
    Tags: #Indiana #killed #Police #shooting
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 08:33 am
