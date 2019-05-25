App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 countries vote in high-stakes European Parliament election

Results are expected Sunday night

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Voters in Slovakia, Malta, Latvia and the Czech Republic are casting ballots in European Parliament elections. The stakes for the European Union are especially high in this year's elections, which are taking place over four days and involve all 28 EU nations.

Many predict nationalists and far-right groups will gain ground. They would try to use a larger presence in the legislature to claw back power from the EU for their national governments.

More moderate parties want to cement closer ties among countries in the EU.

Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands have already voted. The Czech Republic started voting on May 24 and 25. Slovakia, Malta and Latvia are holding their European Parliament elections on May 25— and all the other nations vote Sunday.

Results are expected Sunday night.

First Published on May 25, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #EU #world

