Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

4.8 earthquake shakes southern Puerto Rico

PTI

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico late Thursday at a shallow depth in the same region that has not stopped shaking since late December.

The quake hit near the southern town of Guayanilla at a depth of 7 miles (12 kilometres), according to the US Geological Survey. The tremor initially was reported with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1.

No immediate damage was reported, although many Puerto Ricans were jolted from their beds.

It was felt everywhere, V ctor Hurfano, director of the island's seismic network, told The Associated Press.

He said it is one of many aftershocks that have occurred since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in early January, killing one person and causing million of dollars in damage along Puerto Rico's southern coast.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 09:50 am

